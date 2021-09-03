Johannes Skoog Of TV 2 Denmark Named First Viz Artist In Residence
Skoog selected from more than 70 creatives who submitted portfolios to the Viz Artist in Residence program
BERGEN, Norway— Vizrt has announced that designer Johannes Skoog is the winner of the first ever Viz Artist in Residence competition.
Vizrt introduced its Viz Artist in Residence program in April 2021 to recognize, celebrate and support the talented artists producing outstanding media content with Vizrt graphic solutions. More than 70 skilled entrants from all over the globe submitted stunning portfolios and seven finalists were chosen to create original virtual sets for their final round submissions to judges, the company reported.
The Viz Artist in Residence judging panel featured a mix of broadcast industry talent, including Jonathan Spencer of BBC Wales and Fadi Radi of Al Arabiya, and Vizrt innovators including Gerhard Lang, CTO and Petter Ole Jakobsen, CIO at Vizrt Group.
Johannes will collaborate with Vizrt for one year, both creating cutting-edge broadcast graphics to test and showcase Vizrt solutions and working with Vizrt’s R&D department to influence the future direction of the Viz Artist software.
In addition to Johannes Skoog, Art Director TV2 Denmark, Vizrt announced that the First Runner Up was Declan Norris Viz Artist, TVNZ, New Zealand and the Second Runner Up was Camila Titoneli, Design Manager, wTVision, Brazil.
