Johali Carmona Named News Director For Telemundo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS—Telemundo Las Vegas (KBLR) has promoted executive producer Johali Carmona to news director, effective immediately. In the new role, she will report to Andrew Deschapelles, who last week was appointed president and general manager of Telemundo Las Vegas.

Carmona, an award-winning professional with more than 15 years of experience in local media, has been an integral part of Telemundo Las Vegas since 2016. In her new capacity, she will oversee the station’s news content and operations, guiding the cross-platform news team to deliver the most relevant local coverage to the community.

"Johali’s dedication and expertise make her the ideal candidate to lead our local news coverage now and well into the future,” said Deschapelles. “Her leadership will guide our team to new heights and ensure we build on our position as a leading, trusted source of information for the Spanish-speaking community in the Las Vegas region. We are excited for her on this well-earned role with our talented news team.”

Carmona's extensive background includes roles such as news producer at KBLR, executive producer - managing editor at Telemundo Colorado, and, most recently, executive producer at Telemundo Las Vegas. Over the years, she has held various newsroom positions with increasing responsibility, including reporter, producer, and news anchor at Barinas TV in Venezuela and Producer for Radio La Voz de Nevada.

She takes the helm of Telemundo Las Vegas’ newsroom as the station continues to dominate primetime ratings and earn growth, especially among Adults 18-49 where Late News viewership has surged by 75% in 2023 compared to the previous year and is currently pacing at an impressive 145% increase in 2024.