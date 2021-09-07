Joey Clayton Joins Brightline
By Phil Kurz
She is taking on the role of sales operations manager at the video lighting systems company
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa.—Joey Clayton has joined video lighting systems provider Brightline as sales operations manager.
Working from the company’s Bridgeville, Pa., headquarters, Clayton will be responsible for organizing order logistics and post-order customer communications. Erin Nath, who formerly held the position, has been promoted to AV account manager, Brightline said.
Clayton spent more than seven years at West Penn Wire, most recently as insides sales manager. Prior to that, she served for three years as general manager of sales and staffing at Commercial Employees, the company said.
“Joey has a diverse background in sales and support, which provides a strong foundation in several of the vertical markets we serve,” said Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “She also has a knack for business development, so we expect she’ll not only support our sales staff and our customers, but enhance our sales efforts as well. She’s a great fit for Brightline and we’re happy to welcome her to the team.”
