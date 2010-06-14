JMR Electronics to feature BlueStor DigiLab video server at Cine Gear Expo

JMR Electronics, showcased its just-released BlueStor DigiLab video server at Cine Gear Expo 2010 June 4-5 in Hollywood, CA.

With the help of the 4K Ninjas, a group of RED ONE 4K camera users, the video server was demonstrated in a rack arrangement on the team's "Road Grader," a Dodge Sprinter van that serves as a mobile data processing center. The group's setup featured Assimilate SCRATCH software, an NVIDIA Quadro Plex multiGPU visual computing system (VCS) and Red Rocket graphics acceleration hardware.

The video server is a flexible, open-platform storage system that delivers on-location digital image processing performance, high-resolution monitoring and control functionality for demanding digital cinema workflows. The video server provides the ability to capture files quickly directly from the camera's storage, monitor raw footage in real time, apply first-pass color correction right location and even burn a Blu-ray disc for dailies with the viewing look-up tables (LUTs) applied.