Jennifer Turner Named Head of Sony’s TriStar Television

CULVER CITY, Calif.—Sony Pictures Television (SPT) announced Dr. Jennifer Turner has been named executive vice president of TriStar Television. She will report to Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, and will develop new projects that align with TriStar’s mission to champion diverse, authentic characters and underrepresented voices.

Turner joins Christina Jokanovich, senior vice president, and Alex Villalta, director, of TriStar Television. She will be based in New York while also spending considerable time in Los Angeles.

Most recently, Turner was at SPT as senior vice president of scripted programming and oversaw creative for shows including “The Good Doctor” and “The Blacklist.” Prior to this, she worked at NBC Universal as vice president for licensing and strategic partnerships and established business development divisions for Bravo Media and Oxygen Media.

For the preceding two years, she served as vice president, drama programming for NBC Universal, where she developed drama series and managed creative of “Friday Night Lights” and “Crossing Jordan.” Before moving to NBC Universal Turner had creative oversight of hit dramas “Desperate Housewives,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Lost.” She started her creative career in television as director of daytime programming for ABC.



