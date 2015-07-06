Jeffery Maddox, BAS Relocation Team Member, Dies in Traffic Accident

Jeffery Maddox in 2006



ALEXANDRIA, VA.—Jeffery Maddox, 58, was killed in a traffic accident on July 4, 2015.

Maddox worked on the Sprint Nextel Broadcast Auxiliary Spectrum (BAS) relocation project from 2005 to 2010, as a program manager responsible for contracts and documents. He was assigned to the West region, which covered the territory from the Mississippi to the Rocky Mountains, and included such cities as Denver, St. Louis, Kansas City and Omaha.

During the BAS relocation project, Sprint Nextel replaced virtually all the 2 GHz microwave gear used by broadcasters for remote programming and news feeds. Affecting more than 1,200 TV stations nationwide, the project supplied $750 million in new equipment and installation services at both broadcasters and equipment rental companies. The last broadcast markets relocated under the project were in Alaska in the summer of 2010.

Maddox, a U.S. Air Force retiree who lived in Gastonia, N.C., went for a motorcycle ride on July 4, stopping under an overpass when a sudden downpour caught him on the road. An out-of-control car hit him — he died as he was being airlifted to the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The driver who struck Maddox has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and exceeding a safe speed.

You can read more about the accident on the Shelby Star newspaper’s web site.