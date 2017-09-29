Jeff Joseph Leaving CTA After CES 2018

ARLINGTON, VA.—CES 2018 will mark the last hoorah for Jeff Joseph with the Consumer Technology Association, as the senior vice president of communications and strategic relationship announced he will be leaving the association. After serving CTA for 12 years, Joseph is planning to pursue consulting ventures and other strategic communications opportunities.

Joseph began his career with CTA in 1998, when it was still known as the Consumer Electronics Manufacturers Association, as vice president, communications and strategic relationships. He left the association in 2006 before returning in 2012. He has helped manage CTA’s communications and media relations activities, and helped develop media strategies and campaigns for new technologies like digital television, drones, 4K/UHD, high resolution audio and VR/AR.

“[Jeff] has been a passionate spokesman about the benefits of innovation and consumer technology,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We will miss Jeff as a CTA executive, but expect to stay close with him as he embarks on his next journey.”

CES 2018 will take place from Jan. 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas.