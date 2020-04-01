Jason Kilar Appointed WarnerMedia CEO

NEW YORK—Jason Kilar will soon head up WarnerMedia, as it was announced that Kilar will take over as the company’s CEO as of May 1.

Kilar was the founding CEO of Hulu from 2007 to 2013, before co-founding and serving as the CEO for the video streaming service Vessel. Prior to these positions, he spent nine years at Amazon, including time as the senior vice president of worldwide application software.

In his new role, Kilar will report to John Stankey, AT&T’s president and chief operating officer, who was the previous WarnerMedia CEO.

“Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skill set to lead WarnerMedia into the future,” said Stankey. “His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia, and I am excited to have him lead the next chapter of WarnerMedia’s storied success.

Kilar will join the WarnerMedia team right as it will launch its new HBO Max streaming service in May.

“In partnership with this world-class team, I’m so excited for the opportunity to lean into the future at WarnerMedia,” said Kilar. “Stories well told have always mattered, and they matter even more in this challenging time for the world. It will be a privilege to invent, create and serve with so many talented people. May 1 can’t get here soon enough.”