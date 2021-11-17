Japanese Satellite, OTT Station Refreshes Ingest Capture With Telestream Lightspeed Live

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Japan’s first private satellite TV station Wowow has chosen Telestream’s Lightspeed Live Capture C4 system to refresh its capture solution for ingest and output of newer formats, including HD and 4K resolutions, as well as to support new remote production workflows.

Wowow, which now reaches a satellite and OTT subscriber base of more than 2.5 million people, previously relied on Telestream Pipeline to move SDI and tape-based media into and out of its file-based workflows.

After evaluating several candidates, the broadcaster acquired three Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture C4 systems. Working with Japanese reseller Itochu Cable, Wowow selected the new Telestream systems to replace and enhance its video capture systems, Telestream said.

Lightspeed Live Capture C4 supports up to eight channels of HD input in a 1RU appliance. It can also capture two 4K channels at XAVC 60P, which enables Wowow to capture content for its 4K channel, it said.

The ability of Lightspeed Live Capture to record files locally and to a remote drive with immediate access once the event has finished was a significant benefit to the team. Being able to transcode natively the captured files to whatever editing format is required adds greater operational efficiency for Wowow, the company said.

“Although the compact 1U housing is the same as our previous solution, the number of input channels has doubled,” said Wowow recording center manager Tomohiro Kurose. “Thanks to the new rewrap option, our work time has been reduced by half compared to before.”