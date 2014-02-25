Jampro Antennas to show UHF Broadband Antennas at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Jampro Antennas will show a full array of broadband antennas and filters including the JVD-U and JCD-U UHF Broadband Medium Power panel antennas; JAT-U UHF Super Turnstile Antenna, the Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna and the competitively priced RCEC family of mask filters.



Jampro Antennas’ JVD-U and JCD-U UHF Broadband Medium Power panel antennas are now available for Bands IV & V in all polarizations including: CPOL, EPOL, HPOL and VPOL. They allow multiple UHF channels to be transmitted simultaneously. Designed as low to medium power solutions, these antennas can be configured as a top-mount or side-mount (as well as rooftop deployment) for DTV, ISDB-T, DVB-T/H, NTSC or PAL broadcasting.



The Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna is a compact solution that conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading. It’s designed for multi-channel or combined channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Jampro Antennas will be in booth C2617.