Jake Volcsko Named VP of Digital Operations at Connecticut Public

HARTFORD, Conn.—Jake Volcsko has been tapped by Connecticut Public to lead a new digital operations unit within the organization as the vice president of digital operations. Connecticut Public is comprised of Connecticut Public Television (CPTV, Spirit and Create), Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR) and Connecticut Public Learning.

Jake Volcsko

Volcsko will be responsible for organizing and staffing the new Digital Service Bureau, while also serving as a key figure in the organization’s strategy for digital expansion, future partnerships and investments, new products and audience growth. He will report directly to Connecticut Public President and CEO Mark G. Contreras.

Most recently, Volcsko was the general manager of the Gatehouse Media Philadelphia Region. He previously was the digital and marketing media director with Gatehouse as well.

“I can’t wait to dig in and begin working with Connecticut Public’s audiences to develop the digital products, platforms and services that will further its commitment to journalism, storytelling and education in an ever-changing digital environment,” said Volcsko.

Volcsko will officially begin with Connecticut Public on May 30.