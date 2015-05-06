iZotope Releases RX Loudness Control Plug-In

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – The latest in iZotope’s line of RX post production products, the RX Loudness Control has officially been released and is now available for shipping.

An offline plug-in, the RX Loudness Control analyzes and renders a mix for loudness compliance while transparently preserving the dynamics of the mix. The product contains presets for the latest loudness standards – including BS.1770-1-3, EBU R128 s1 and ATSC A/85. Users can also create custom presets to fit with unique television specs. History graphs and loudness reports are also generated to indicate whether or not audio is within the appropriate tolerance and where overflows occur if not. These reports can be exported as CSV spreadsheets.

The RX Loudness is compatible with Avid Media Composer, Avid Pro Tools and Adobe Premiere Pro CC. It is available for at www.izotope.com/rxlc and at select retailers.