iWedia Partners with Realtek to Launch NextGen TV Reference Platform

LAUSANNE, Switzerland—iWedia, a provider of software components and solutions for TV devices for major service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers, has partnered with Realtek, one of the world’s leading network and multimedia IC providers, to develop a reference platform to speed ATSC 3.0 deployment. Leveraging Realtek’s System on a Chip (SoC) and the iWedia client stack, the co-development provides power and flexibility to OEMs targeting the North America broadcast market and the candidate countries.

The new reference platform development is based on Realtek’s TV SoC and hardware platform integrated with iWedia ATSC 3.0 broadcast/broadband stack and browser. In contrast to other solutions on the market, iWedia says its seamless universal architecture allows customers to select from a full set of software stack, professional media player and browser or an a la carte solution. In addition, iWedia’s stack is compatible with any third-party solutions such as ad insertion, analytics, and monitoring. It also fully supports the RUN3TV framework to ensure the broadcaster application compatibility. This collaboration provides faster time-to-market deployment, enables skinny bundle option, and secures compatibility across multiple interactive broadcast applications, the company said.

Both iWedia and Realtek will demonstrate the joint solution at the ATSC Annual Member Meeting and NextGen Broadcast Conference, June 7-9, 2022. The conference will take place at Westin Book Cadillac hotel, Detroit, MI. https://www.atsc.org/events/nextgen-broadcast-conference/

Realtek’s Vice President and Spokesman, Yee-Wei Huang said, “NextGen TV is a new era-defining opportunity for broadcasters and TV OEMs across North America. To take full advantage of it from launch, and to keep pace with the specification as it evolves, requires a robust, agile, and cost-efficient solution. That is what we have delivered in our joint ATSC 3.0 reference platform in partnership with iWedia.”

Hans-Jürgen Desor, CEO, iWedia said, “Competition in the race to ATSC 3.0 is intense and companies looking to launch into this space need an edge. The unique combination of Realtek silicon innovations and iWedia’s market proven software for ATSC 3.0 offers a very strong platform for TV OEMs and broadcasters in the United States to deliver compelling media and entertainment services to their customers.”