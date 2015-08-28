ITV Extends Playout Contract With Ericsson Until 2024

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson has announced that it has renewed its playout services contract with U.K.-based commercial TV network, ITV. The new contract will last until 2024 and will see Ericsson continue to support ITV with playout services on its portfolio of channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV HD and CITV, as well as ITV’s associated regional variants and new TV channels.

As part of the contract, Ericsson has designed a new scalable simulcast platform for ITV. The modular infrastructure will allow ITV the flexibility to deliver new services and launch existing services onto new platforms.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship further and helping ITV to continue delivering world-class television on every platform and every screen across the U.K. for years to come,” said Thorsten Sauer, head of broadcast and media services at Ericsson.