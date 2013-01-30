iStreamPlanet and Ooyala Team Up to Deliver Live Multiscreen Streaming

LAS VEGAS — iStreamPlanet announced a partnership with Ooyala to provide multiscreen, live linear streaming services for content owners, aggregators, and distributors. iStreamPlanet's live streaming workflow services have been integrated with Ooyala's platform for video streaming, analytics, and monetization to provide an end-to-end live streaming video solution.



The comprehensive, live streaming video services provide a scalable solution for streaming live linear channels and live events, with a full set of features including content acquisition from around the world; advanced media processing including multiple-bit-rate Apple HLS and multiple-bit-rate RTMP output; monetization including mid-roll advertising and integrated paywall services; publishing to Ooyala's modular publishing platform; ready-to-deploy cross device, cross platform players; and rich analytics that track key metrics such as viewer location, engagement and device type.



