iPads Go to China Friday

CUPERTINO, CALIF.: Apple said today it will start selling iPads in China on Friday. More specifically, it said “WiFi models of its magical iPad will be available to customers in China from Apple Retail Stores, and select Apple Authorized Resellers, on Friday, Sept. 17 starting at 10 a.m.”



The so-called magical iPad was introduced in the United States April 3; 1 million sold within 30 days.



Apple has two retail stores in China, according to the San Jose Mercury News. One in Beijing and one in Shanghai. The WiFi iPads will be available at those and other reseller locations price from around CNY3988 (US$590) for the 16 GB model to (CNY5588) US$826 for the 64 GB. Those models run around $500 and $700 in the United States, the SJMN noted.



Apple said it would roll out the iPad “to many more countries later this year, and... announce availability and local pricing for these additional countries at a later date.”

