iPads Are Becoming Scarce

MINNEAPOLIS: iPads are getting harder to find, according to Piper Jaffray analysts. The Piper team, led by Gene Munster, issued a research note Friday indicating iPads were sold out of nearly three-quarters of 50 stores they contacted. Several news outlets reported the Piper Jaffray distribution, including All Things D.



“We note that the stores have implemented a reservation system, by which customers can request to be placed on a waitlist for future iPad shipments, notified upon arrival, and given 24 hours to pick up the iPad,” ALD said Munster’s note stated. “One Apple store representative indicated that the in-store reservation system typically takes four to seven days.”



Supplies are thought to be getting even tighter as Apple prepares for a global roll-out of the device. Piper Jaffray’s group expects a short supply in the United States to persist until around September.



Apple sold 1 million iPads within a month of the tablet’s introduction in April, less than half the time it took to sell as many iPhones when that device was introduced. Apple chief Steve Jobs spun a quickly developing shortage thusly:



“Demand continues to exceed supply and we’re working hard to get this magical product into the hands of even more customers.”



Piper analysts still predict domestic sales of 1.3 million iPads in the third quarter, American Banking News said.

-- Deborah D. McAdams