ION Scores Cable Carriage for Diginets

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.: ION Media announced multiple affiliate carriage deals for its digital networks, ION Life and Qubo. Both networks have been picked up by Advanced Cable Communications and Comcast Colorado Springs. In a separate deal, Blue Ridge Cable has agreed to carry Qubo in several markets in the northeast region.



Kid network Qubo and ION Life, a healthy lifestyle net, recently launched on Advanced Cable Communications in Coral Springs and Weston, Fla. Qubo is available on Digital Plus Ch. 150 and ION Life is on Digital Plus Ch. 151. Comcast Colorado Springs also launched both networks on its systems in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colo. Qubo also is available on cable systems in New York and Pennsylvania on Ch. 116, and both networks are available over-the-air in most major markets.



ION recently added five new half-hour shows to ION Life, including “Gadget Girlz,” “Body Fuel,” “Smart Cookies,” “My Workout” and “Adrienne Reed’s Power Yoga.”