IOC Awards Broadcast Rights In Colombia For London 2012 Olympic Games
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND: The International Olympic Committee has awarded the terrestrial television and radio broadcast rights in Colombia for the London 2012 Olympic Games to Caracol Televisión S.A. The agreement also includes the terrestrial television and radio broadcast rights in Colombia for the first ever Winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck in January 2012.
