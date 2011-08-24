IntraCom Brings Wireless Intercom to the iPhone



LOS ANGELES: IntraCom Systems developer of the VCOM software IP Matrix Intercom System, announced that it has developed an iOS version of its VCOM Control Panel for the iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. VCOM Control Panels for iOS are now available in Apple’s iTunes App Store, keyword search “VCOM”, free of charge. Any combo of iOS VCOM Control Panels can be used to add mobile clients to an existing VCOM System or used as a stand-alone wireless intercom system.



The VCOM Wireless Intercom system supports up to 200 users that can talk hands free privately or in conference in full duplex. The system allows unlimited channels configurable for point to-points, group calls, and party lines. All typical hardware matrix control panel operations are supported including push-to-latch or momentary mode on any control key. VCOM Wireless Intercom can be used over WiFi or Data Cellular, readily interfaces with virtually any number of external communications systems, and has no radio frequency restraints.



