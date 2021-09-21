Interra Systems Unveils ORION 2110 Probe

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems has introduced the ORION 2110 Probe, a future-proof, end-to-end monitoring solution for IP media workflows supporting the SMPTE ST 2110 standard.

"As the broadcast world transitions toward IP infrastructure to simplify content preparation and delivery operations, having the capability to monitor the new and complex ST 2110 workflow will become absolutely essential," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management at Interra Systems.

"We have developed the ORION 2110 Probe with a smart feature set that includes validation of individual essences, SDP protocol checks and monitoring density among others. Using the ORION 2110 Probe, our customers will be able to ensure high quality and performance for SDI-IP streams and take full advantage of the flexibility and benefits of the ST 2110 standard."

The ORION 2110 Probe monitors ST 2110 main and redundancy signals as well as NMOS-based ST 2110 feed discovery in the network. It addresses the complexities and challenges of the SDI and IP environment by enabling a simple, yet powerful means to monitor content, especially in production and contribution applications, the company said.

The probe offers a rich set of REST APIs to ensure seamless integration with third-party software, including most network management systems, it said.

With the probe, it is possible to detect video quality issues rapidly throughout the entire video workflow, regardless of whether it’s ingest, content preparation or delivery. With insights into video errors as early as ingest, broadcast can dramatically improve video quality of service and quality of experience, it said.