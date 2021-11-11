Interra Systems Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program and is now making its quality control (QC) and monitoring software BATON, BATON Captions and ORION-OTT available on Google Cloud.

The solutions help enable video service providers to adopt cloud workflows, launch traditional broadcast and video streaming services, reduce CapEx cost and eliminate infrastructure maintenance, Interra Systems said.

"A growing number of our customers are eager to transition to the cloud, and joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program gives us the opportunity to support those workflow requirements," said Saurabh Jain, director, strategic partnerships at Interra Systems. "The Google Cloud environment is incredibly flexible, scalable, and secure, enabling greater operational and cost efficiencies for our customers embracing the cloud transformation."

Interra Systems solutions can harness Google Cloud offerings like cloud storage, virtual servers for remote computing and advanced media services like translation and content security to enable efficient content monitoring and ensure high-quality audio and video on each screen, the company said.

Running Interra Systems' BATON Captions on Google Cloud simplifies automated subtitling workflows, reducing the need for manual intervention and language translation experts. The integration of Interra Systems' solutions with Google Cloud also enables service providers to monitor ABR feeds encrypted using Google Widevine DRM, it said.