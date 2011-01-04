International Religious Broadcasters Team Up for Conference

CARY, N.C.: Every nonprofit organization has the same problem--funding. For churches, the problem can be even more acute. The challenge can come to dominate operations and preoccupy leadership.



International religious broadcasters TWR International and HCJB Global are putting together a conference to examine the funding issue, notably moving away from a feeling of dependency upon donors. The conference is scheduled for March 9-10, at the Cary, N.C., office of TWR International.



TWR International Global Development Liaison Barbara Shantz stated: “We’re providing a place for people to come and propose wise use of individual and corporate resources, hopefully learning how to depend more on God in faith, and less on donors as ‘saviors.’”



Shantz will be a speaker at the conference, along with Brian Fikkert of the Chalmers Center and author of the book “When Helping Hurts,” Jean Johnson, a global missions consultant and church developer, Rob Martin of the First Fruit Institute and Doug Seebeck of Partners Worldwide.



TWR President Lauren Libby explained, “There are plenty of agencies and churches working on this problem, so it’s ideal for us to partner in sharing ideas and solutions.”



The cost is $165; reservations can be made at the event website.