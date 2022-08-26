Interest in Netflix Originals Still Dramatically Outpaces All Other Streamers
By George Winslow published
Netflix originals had 40.5% demand share in the U.S. in Q2 2022, quadruple the demand share of any other streaming service according to Parrot Analytics
LONDON—While Netflix has struggled to maintain subscribers and boost its stock price, the streaming service is still delivering original content that far outpaces the demand for originals on rival streaming services, Parrot Analytics reports.
In its "Q2 2022 Quarterly Report Card" on the state of the streaming industry, Parrot Analytics found that the “demand share” for Netflix originals was 40.5% in the U.S. and 41.2% globally.
That is more than triple its nearest rival globally, Amazon’s Prime Video, which has an 11.3% demand share and more than quadruple the demand share for Disney+ originals globally.
In the U.S. the gap between the demand for Netflix originals compared to rivals is even larger, with Netflix originals capturing a 40.% demand share, compared to 9.0% for Prime Video, 8.3% for Disney+, 7.5% for HBO Max and 7.0% for Apple TV, according to Parrot Analytics.
Globally, the Netflix demand share for streaming originals is, however, dropping. It lost 7.2 share-points compared to Q2, 2021, when the demand share for originals was 48.3% and it lost 4 share-points from Q1 2022, when it was 45.2%.
Even so, its overall demand share for the content on its platform increased from 18.0% a year earlier in Q2 2021 to 19.4% in Q2 2022.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.