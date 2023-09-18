Intelsat Launches New Broadcast Connectivity Service

MCLEAN, Va.—Intelsat has announced a new content distribution system that will use the internet to transport quality video content around the globe.

IntelsatOne IP is designed as a global interconnected network powered by a software platform eliminating the need for hardware which makes for faster deployment, the company said.

The IntelsatOne IP service also builds on Intelsat’s decades of satellite and terrestrial experience to deliver reliability, customer service, global reach, content backup capabilities and scalability, the company said.

“IntelsatOne IP increases the reach and flexibility of the Intelsat Global Media Network and complements our existing global satellite and fiber footprint,” said Pascale Fromont, vice president of Media at Intelsat. “IntelsatOne IP offers more connectivity options to broadcasters of all sizes looking for more affordable and reliable ways to transport content as well as for those seeking new ways to increase viewership.”

Using Intelsat’s hybrid terrestrial and satellite infrastructure broadcasters are able to access the full Intelsat Global Media Network, bringing connectivity that traditional IP providers are unable to provide.

The IntelsatOne IP product is available now for customers to begin testing use cases and is scheduled by become commercially available as an operational service at a later date, the company said.