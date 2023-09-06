Inscape: FAST Viewing Time Increased By 70% YoY

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Newly released research is providing more evidence of the importance of free ad-supported streaming services, with a new Inscape study finding that TV viewing of FAST channels grew by 70% year over year.

Inscape is a provider of ACR data from millions of VIZIO smart TVs.

Using that data it reported that streaming continues to grab a larger share of TV viewing. Inscape first reported in early 2022, streaming had displaced cable/satellite as the most-viewed TV source by U.S. households. In the quarters since, it has steadily grown its share of viewing time and there are no signs of a slowdown.

Looking at Q2 over the past three years, streaming has captured 9.7% of viewing share from cable/satellite for the U.S. TV households, Inscape reported. According to Inscape’s panel that projects out viewing percentages to the U.S., streaming’s share of viewing has increased from 44.1% to 53.8% in Q2 since 2021. Meanwhile, cable/satellite’s share has fallen from 46.9% to 37.1% while gaming and OTA viewing share has remained relatively consistent during this time.

(Image credit: Inscape)

The report found that FAST channels continue to gain popularity among consumers. FAST viewing time increased by 70% from Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022.

The Inscape report is available here.