Inscape: FAST Viewing Time Increased By 70% YoY
Streaming’s share of TV viewing hit 53.8% in first half of 2023
LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Newly released research is providing more evidence of the importance of free ad-supported streaming services, with a new Inscape study finding that TV viewing of FAST channels grew by 70% year over year.
Inscape is a provider of ACR data from millions of VIZIO smart TVs.
Using that data it reported that streaming continues to grab a larger share of TV viewing. Inscape first reported in early 2022, streaming had displaced cable/satellite as the most-viewed TV source by U.S. households. In the quarters since, it has steadily grown its share of viewing time and there are no signs of a slowdown.
Looking at Q2 over the past three years, streaming has captured 9.7% of viewing share from cable/satellite for the U.S. TV households, Inscape reported. According to Inscape’s panel that projects out viewing percentages to the U.S., streaming’s share of viewing has increased from 44.1% to 53.8% in Q2 since 2021. Meanwhile, cable/satellite’s share has fallen from 46.9% to 37.1% while gaming and OTA viewing share has remained relatively consistent during this time.
The report found that FAST channels continue to gain popularity among consumers. FAST viewing time increased by 70% from Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022.
The Inscape report is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
