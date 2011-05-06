Innovision Optics Introduces Wall-mounted Camera Tracking System



Innovision Optics has just released the new Wally 2 Axes mobile camera support system by Movie Engineering.



Consisting of a wall-mounted tracking system, Wally 2 Axes offers crews the ability to capture a whole new world of views for television programming, live performances and national and international events.







Designed by Movie Engineering with input from Innovision Optics, the camera platform runs on a dual track mounted horizontally, fitting snug against a wall. It was conceived as a solution for a particular client who wanted to achieve this camera perspective without blocking the sight lines of the audience.



The system can support a box camera with a weight of up to 12 pounds, maneuvering over straight track and turns three meters or more in length. A Wally 2 Axes operator can be set up as far as half a mile from the camera, connected via a data cable and controlling its movement with a console, foot pedal and specially designed software.



A Wally 2 Axes system was recently installed in the newly designed Moody Theater in Austin, Texas for the PBS series “Austin City Limits”.



