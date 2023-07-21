Innovid Names Jeff Austin SVP of Revenue Operations

NEW YORK—The independent ad platform Innovid has hired Jeff Austin as senior vice president of revenue operations.

In this role, Austin will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing revenue-generating processes and platforms, aligning Innovid's strategic functions across sales, marketing, customer success, and operations to maximize revenue growth and efficiency.

With nearly 20 years of experience across sales, marketing, and operations, Austin joins Innovid from Stackline, where he served as vice president of business operations. Specializing in high-growth cloud software companies, he has successfully spearheaded revenue-driving efforts and efficient go-to-market strategies – leveraging his expertise in operational optimization to ensure efficient and profitable growth across the customer experience.

"The connected TV advertising technology industry continues to experience monumental change, rewarding innovation that addresses market challenges within an environment focused on value creation and performance," said Dave Helmreich, chief commercial officer at Innovid. "Jeff has a proven track record of accelerating revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and brings a wealth of expertise and passion that will be invaluable as we continue to support our customers through the next phase of industry disruption and growth.

"I'm joining Innovid at a pivotal time as dollars continue to shift toward digital video formats, putting the company in an ideal position to drive impactful outcomes for clients in today's increasingly complex converged TV landscape," said Austin. "I look forward to helping Innovid maximize the opportunity in front of them by continuously improving the effectiveness of our team's interactions with customers in realizing the future of TV."