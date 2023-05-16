Innovid Expands Local Measurement for NBCUniversal

NEW YORK—Innovid Corp. has announced an expanded agreement with NBCUniversal that will see Innovid supplying cross-platform, outcome-based KPIs or key performance indicators for local marketers across CTV and linear.

The partnership spans across NBCUniversal's 31 markets, including 42 NBCUniversal and Telemundo-owned stations and 6 regional sports networks as well as all NBC Spot On and Peacock inventory.

Using InnovidXP, Innovid's converged TV measurement platform, NBCUniversal is now able to provide local advertisers with real-time impact and incrementality metrics that will help those businesses understand how their local buys convert into online actions and ultimately increase campaign optimization and conversions.

"Our partnership with NBCUniversal further solidifies Innovid's position in a multi-currency marketplace as a measurement solution built for the future of advertising," said Tal Chalozin, CTO, Innovid. "Local advertisers have long called for more advanced measurement solutions that can provide a unified, cross-platform view of local linear and CTV advertising, alongside actionable metrics from reach all the way through to outcomes. We are proud to bring our expertise to meet advertiser and publisher needs across the ecosystem."

"This strategic collaboration is helping us to facilitate the next generation of converged TV measurement methodologies," said Kelly Abcarian, executive vice president of measurement, NBCUniversal. "With InnovidXP, we are able to unify reach and frequency metrics, as well as incrementality, for our local advertisers, bringing us one step closer to a unified, industry-leading measurement solution."