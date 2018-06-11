InfoComm 2018 Breaks More Records

The biggest just got bigger: InfoComm 2018 was another show for the record books as North America’s largest AV industry gathering served up a wider range of education, new innovative experiences, and a broader tech focus than ever before.

“It’s the largest show floor from an exhibitor space perspective than we’ve ever had,” said AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD. “Attendance and education look like they’re up; we won’t know our total number of attendees until Friday at 4 o’clock, but everybody on staff is excited and happy.”

Exhibitors, which totaled nearly 1,000, featured some prominent companies, including Google, Microsoft, Dolby, Lenovo, Intel and Dell, reflecting the growing intersection of AV and IT, as well as crossover with the residential technology sphere — a trend encapsulated in the show’s Integrated Life pavilion.

From Emerging Trends Day and the TIDE conference on Tuesday to the expanded slate of technology tours throughout the week — including behind-the-scenes looks at Cirque du Soleil shows — opportunities for education and inspiration away from the show floor abounded.

Inside the convention center, novel additions like C2 joined popular returning attractions like Center Stage to further enrich the attendee experience and stimulate their drive to innovate long after the week is over.

“Make sure that what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas,” Labuskes said. “Take it back with you to every meeting with your peers, whether you’re an AV technician or a CEO.”

