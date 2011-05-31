InfoComm 2011 Focuses On IT



ORLANDO, FLA. Audiovisual technology is increasingly computer-based, integrated and networked. That’s why this year’s InfoComm 2011 conference and trade show is putting computer tech front and center.





Scheduled for June 11-17 at the Orange County Convention Center here, Infocomm 2011—which also incorporates Systems Integration Expo—is expected to draw more than 32,000 attendees and more than 950 exhibitors, according to organizers. The theme for this year is “The Center of IT All,” according to Jason McGraw, InfoComm’s senior vice president of expositions. “IT is rapidly becoming central to audiovisual systems,” McGraw said. “As well, institutional buyers are now embedding AV purchases into their IT budgets.”



Technology Themes



The Orange County Convention Center in Orlando will host Infocomm 2011 InfoComm 2011’s IT emphasis does not mean that the show has stepped away from AV technology. Instead, this focus highlights how well AV integrates with IT on the component and system levels. “An example of this integration is telepresence, which promises to be a hot item at this year’s convention,” says McGraw. “Digital signage is also well represented at InfoComm 2011, as are 2D and 3D HDTV products and applications.”



Major Events

In keeping with its IT focus, InfoComm 2011's Opening Keynote will be delivered by Rob Scott, vice president and general manager of HP Visual Collaboration. He will talk about “Extending the Power of Personal Connections” at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. The speech will look at how high-def video is being used by business “to extend natural visual experiences across the enterprise.” In plain English, companies are spending money on HDTV-based videoconferencing to cut travel costs while bringing staff in different locations together on projects.



Other big events include the InfoComm Opening Reception on the evening of June 14th; Rental & Staging Forum and Reception on June 15, PAMA Manufacturers’ Forum Panel on the future of audio networking at 9 a.m., June 16; and the Standards and Best Practices Plenary Session, June 18.



Product Sampling





Broadcast Pix Granite 2000Broadcast Pix will showcase its new Granite 2.0 and Slate 8.5 production software. Granite 2.0 adds playlists, ProRes clips and QuickTime Animation playback; provides an enhanced Harris CG and an optional Chyron CG, and supports remote control of streaming appliances. Slate 8.5 provides many of these same improvements as well.



The company is also showing off two entry-level live video production systems, Granite 500 and Slate 500, which both feature a new compact control panel. Also new are Broadcast Pix’s Granite 2000 live video production system with a wide 1 M/E control panel, and an enhanced control panel for its 2 M/E Granite 5000 system.



“The AV marketplace continues to test the limits of live video production,” says Russell Whittaker, Broadcast Pix’s senior vice president. “InfoComm is an excellent opportunity to showcase our new Granite and Slate systems, which offer easy access to amazing workflow tools at very cost-effective price points.”





The 55-inch LE530C, LG’s first commercial LED HDTVLG will exhibit a 3x3 matrix LED video wall comprised of nine 47-inch LG 47WV30 LED monitors. These are designed for large installations in hotel lobbies, theaters and interactive airport displays. Also on hand will be the 55-inch LE530C, LG’s first commercial LED HDTV, and the 47-inch 47LD950C, the company’s first commercial 3D LCD HDTV. The 47LD950C is designed to bring a movie theater-quality 3D experience to bars, lounges and lobbies.



For the digital signage market, LG is offering SuperSign Premier, an all-in-one digital signage package that comes with an LG flat panel display (model M4214C) and the LG NC2000 media player. For those integrators wanting to build digital signage systems using their own specified LG components, the company is offering the LG SuperSign Elite hardware and software platform.





Panasonic will showcase its 152-inch TH152UX1 3D display.Panasonic will catch eyes with its 152-inch TH152UX1 3D display. The company bills this $500K monster as being the world’s largest plasma display with 4K x 2K resolution. The comparably smaller 103-inch TH103VX200U 3D display and the 85-inch TH85VX200U 3D display are designed to support 3D and map presentations in large venues, and are also aimed at the simulation and amusement markets. Finally, the 42-inch Panasonic TH42LF20CS and 47-inch TH47LF20CS displays will be featured in bundled digital signage packages that also include software and hardware.



“As a trusted source of professional AV technology, we are fully committed to innovating and delivering the industry’s most reliable platforms for content creation and distribution,” says Rick Albert, vice president for flat panel displays/hospitality at Panasonic Solutions Company. “We look forward to showcasing our full line of professional solutions from projectors and displays to notebook PCs and a full suite of HD video acquisition and production solutions at InfoComm.”



For more information and to register for InfoComm 2011, visit www.infocommshow.org.



