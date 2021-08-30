iNDemand Hires Lacy Pack As EVP and CTO

NEW YORK, N.Y.—Lacy Pack has joined iNDemand as executive vice president and chief technology officer, where he will report to Dale Hopkins, iNDemand’s President and CEO.

iNDemand, which is owned by Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications, is the leading transactional video on demand (TVOD) and pay per view (PPV) programming provider in North America, delivering content to more than 80 million homes. It has distribution deals with more than 150 companies.

Prior to joining iNDemand this month, Pack served for the last nine years as a technology executive at DirecTV, and previously in leadership positions at AT&T, ESPN, and in the technology vendor community. Pack also served honorably in the U.S. Navy, where he performed various technological and supervisory roles.

At iNDemand, Pack will run day to day tech operations, work on improving its tech workflows, develop the company’s tech strategy and identify new, best-in-class technologies to move the industry forward.

“iNDemand has a highly successful history of customer-focused content delivery,” said Pack. “I’m excited for the tremendous opportunity to join this dynamic team of industry experts.”

“Lacy has a stellar background as a technology innovator, a strategic business executive, and a proven leader and mentor. We’re thrilled to add him to our team,” added Hopkins.

Pack is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and is retired from the United States Navy Reserves. He has mentored for several empowering, diversity-rich organizations, including AT&T Veterans Outreach and Veterans in Media & Entertainment.