In The Black Network Taps Brightcove for AVOD Streaming

BOSTON—Brightcove has announced that In The Black Network (ITBN) selected Brightcove’s platform for the launch of its AVOD streaming service this October.

ITBN is a new OTT venture founded and led by former Fox Soul general manager James DuBose. The new network focuses on streaming content that showcases and amplifies Black storytellers and culture.

ITBN will leverage Brightcove’s technology to power its OTT service across all major connected TV devices and operating platforms to deliver its content globally on demand. Additionally, ITBN will use Brightcove’s recently launched Ad Monetization service, designed to help companies maximize ad revenue opportunities.

“In The Black Network is gearing up to be the go-to streaming service for Black creators to share their voices across a wide range of audiences through compelling, impactful, original, and culturally relevant stories,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove. “We’re thrilled to be a trusted partner for In The Black to help ensure they have the best technological capabilities to effortlessly deliver content at scale while boosting their ad revenue potential.”

“We found an ideal partner in Brightcove when searching for streaming technology that could help launch In The Black Network and evolve with us,” said In The Black Network’s Founder and CEO James DuBose. “They are the best in the industry, and we are proud to work closely with them.”

ITBN will stream an extensive collection of free entertainment content (including sports, music, scripted, drama, talk, family, and feature films) on a dedicated app available on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, LG, Sony, and Samsung media players with more distribution partners to follow.

The new streaming service joins a roster of media companies that rely on Brightcove to power their streaming capabilities, including AMC Networks, BBC Studios, Forbes, Rogers Media, Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, and Reelz.

