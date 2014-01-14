IMT Taps Taveras as Business Development Manager for Sports and Entertainment

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC has selected Alvin Taveras to serve as business development manager for sports and entertainment.



In his new role, he will be responsible for generating new, as well as managing IMT’s existing, relationships with professional sports teams, stadiums, system integrators and video and cinematic production companies, colleges and churches. Fluent in Spanish, Taveras will also be an asset to the company as it continues to expand and cater to its Spanish-speaking customers in the U.S. and abroad. He will also manage IMT’s reseller relationships with Vitec Videocom.



Prior to joining IMT, Taveras worked as a retail field manager at SAS Retail Services where he built relationships with vendors as well as store and territory managers to gain category insight and optimize sales.