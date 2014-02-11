IMT Supports Olympic and Paralympic Games

SOCHI, RUSSIA—Integrated Microwave Technologies said it is supporting various Russian broadcast entities covering the events with more than 30 Nucomm CamPac2 wireless camera systems. The system comprises the CamPac2 camera-mounted transmitter and Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver, Sony Remote Paint System camera control and digital voice intercom package. The wireless system is one of the most reliable go-to links on the market, delivering consistent, solid coverage.



Prior to deployment for the Winter Games in Sochi, IMT conducted a full inspection and upgrade of all units in the field. It is providing on-site support at the games, employing a full team of technicians to handle any last-minute queries. In addition, the company has established an emergency service center in the United Kingdom to handle replacement-unit requests and larger module repairs/replacements quickly. IMT has a spare bank of gear available to support customers at the games, which are covered under warranty, in the unlikely scenario of equipment failure.



The CP2 wireless camera system is compact and simple to use, yet sophisticated enough to handle a wide range of applications, including ENG, portable camera mounting for sports production, helicopter and UAV links as well as mobile video and data links. It is a tri-band-capable unit, which operates in the unlicensed 5.8-GHz band, as well as licensed 7.1-7.75 GHz bands, without the need of any hardware changes. The Remote Paint System Camera Control for Sony cameras permits complete real-time control of all critical parameters that are available within the panel or camera's feature set, just as if it were "hard-wired" together, ensuring the highest level of quality in ENG and EFP productions.



The Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver is an updated model of its industry-leading predecessor, the Newscaster DR, and offers new features, including “intelligent” block down converters that communicate with the DR2 receiver to control various operating modes. By utilizing the ability to block down convert the received high-frequency signals to UHF band signals, in the 150- to 850-MHz range, the DR2 now has the ability to remotely extend its antennas to 1,000 feet (using a Belden 1694A cable), complete with DC power from the receiver, as well as other versatile modes of operation. By having the option to choose from two different versions of BDCs for the Newscaster DR2, these units can transmit and receive a wide range of frequency bands, from 1.99 GHz to 7.75 GHz.