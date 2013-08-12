IMT Showcases Compact Portable Video Transmitter

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL— Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC’s Compact Portable Tx-II (CPTx-II) is a lightweight RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to eight Watts in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode.



The Nucomm CPTx-II is intended for covering motorcycle and bicycle races, marathons, triathlons and other high-speed ENG/OB events using such smaller on-course vehicles as cars, motorcycles and bicycles.



“The CPTx-II was designed to offer exceptional RF performance and ease of operation, and we are excited to introduce it to the Latin American market,” said IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “Instead of ‘run and shoot,’ motorcycles and other smaller ENG/OB and production vehicles now are ‘run and transmit.’ The CPTx-II is another example of IMT’s commitment to providing innovative products to the broadcast industry worldwide.”



The CPTx-II supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8MHz. In addition to the size, the unit has low latency and power consumption. It also weighs about 3 kg and comes with a bespoke mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles because the maneuverability of a motorcycle fitted with video transmission capability offers advantages when covering road races.



Video from the CPTx-II can be received on any MPEG-4-capable handheld receiver and receive site. Using advanced features of the H.264 codec, it is capable of a 30-percent bit-rate reduction and video quality improvement compared to other encoders. It is also capable of AES encryption.



IMT will showcase its Nucomm CPTx Compact Portable Transmitter at the SET Congress and 22nd edition of the Broadcast & Cable Show, booth B15A. To demonstrate the transmitter’s capabilities, IMT will have a motorcycle from TV Globo outfitted with a CPTx-II on display at the show.



