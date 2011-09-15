IMT offers RF Central wireless camera transmitter with GoPro camera

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) announced a point-of-view wireless video system based on RF Central's microLite HD digital transmitter and GoPro HD Hero cameras at IBC2011 in Amsterdam.

The small form factor GoPro HD Hero cameras can be placed in any hazardous or demanding environment to capture unique angles. RF Central's microLite HD is a compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter designed for next-generation compact cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities. It has extremely low power consumption.

The new 5.8GHz version does not require a license, which makes the wireless transmitter attractive for independent camera crews and production companies, as well as movie and show producers. The microLite HD wireless transmitter can deliver 250mW from a package of less than 6cu in. It features H.264 HD and SD encoding and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode.