IMT Nucomm Newscoder 4 delivers MPEG-4 H.264 encoding

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) unveiled the Nucomm Newscoder 4 at the 2011 NAB Show. The Newscoder 4 is a compact, low-power, HD/SD AV encoder with AES encryption. At 3.7in3 in size, Newscoder 4 delivers MPEG-4 H.264 SD and HD encoding, enabling broadcasters to transmit HD content efficiently over the same infrastructure used to transmit SD content.

The NCTX-4 can attach to a broadcaster’s legacy BAS equipment, whether in an ENG/OB truck, helicopter or camera-back transmitter. With high-efficiency encoding, HD pictures can be transmitted over an SD SNG system, supporting HD bit rates as low as 6mb/s.

The Newscoder 4 input accepts either SD-SDI or HD-SDI inputs as well as embedded audio. The encoder automatically detects the video input format, digitizes it and passes it to a high-performance H.264/AVC MP@L4 video encoder where the video is compressed down to a low data rate. The resulting output is an ASI transport stream.