IMT Launches DragonFly UAS for TV/Film Production

LOS ANGELES—With the blessing of the FAA with its 333 exemption, Integrated Media Technologies has launched a new drone division, DragonFly Unmanned Aerial Solutions, for TV and film production. The FAA’s 333 exemption allows IMT to use drone technology for commercial applications.

(L-R) Bruce Lyon, CEO; Oleksiy Zayika, Chief Pilot; Jack Fluor CFO, Lauder Robinson, Co-founder and Executive Producer; and Mehran Salamati, Chief Engineer and Director of Aerial Photography. Photo by David Goggin.

Mehran Salamati, inventor of Hot Gears Remote Systems, will serve as DragonFly’s chief engineer and director of aerial photography.

DragonFly UAS partners include Radiant Images and Hot Gears. The company also has guild affiliations with the American Society of Cinematographers, Directors Guild of America, Producers Guild of America, and Association of Independent Commercial Producers.

DragonFly’s work will be able to be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Steve Jobs,’ which releases Oct. 9 in Los Angeles and New York, and on Oct. 23 nationwide.

IMT is a consulting and IT services company focused on digital media and information technologies