IMT features RF Central microLite HD Elite wireless camera system at CABSAT

Integrated Microwave Technologies featured its RF Central microLite HD EliteMPEG-4 ultra-miniature wireless camerasystem at the just completed CABSAT 2012 in Dubai.

The RF Central microLite HD Elite system is a video RF link in a portable package, with all required accessories specifically chosen to optimize total system performance. Featuring IMT's microLite HD transmitter and microLite HD receiver, the complete setup includes hand-selected antennas that are optimized for high gain, durability and low weight. The receiver and transmitter are available in both the 5.8GHz unlicensed or 2GHz licensed bands.

The microLite HD ultra-compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter can deliver up to 200mW from a package of less than 6cu in. It features H.264 HD and SD encoding capabilities while operating in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode.