IMT Brings Nucomm Radome, Diversity Receiver, New Transmitter to NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS – Integrated Microwave Technologies has announced a trio of new products that it will be showcasing during the 2015 NAB Show – the Nucomm Central Integrated Radome System x6, the Nucomm DR3 diversity receiver and the Nucomm Live-Action Point-of-View Transmitter with camera.

Ciras-x6

Nucomm CIRAS-x6 is a ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) six-way diversity receiver integrated into a six-segment antenna pod. Its six vertical polarized antennas can handle up to 14 dBi per panel gain. With its weatherproof radome housing, users can mount it on vehicles, towers, building tops or a tripod in any weather condition. CIRAS-x6 also features optional two-channel six-way diversity reception in the same package.

The Nucomm DR3 is a third-generation diversity receiver incorporating many of the same powerful features as Nucomm's DR1 and DR2 receivers, along with additional functionalities, including six-way MaxRC diversity, IP diversity, MPEG3/4 decoding, a WebPage interface and integration into IP networks. It is designed to work with Nucomm's new High Dynamic Range Block Down Converters (HDRBDC), which automatically compensate for cable loss. The DR3 allows users to daisy chain up to eight receivers to share the same set of antennas. Each DR3 acts as a redundancy to the HDRBDC, ensuring high reliability. The DR3 also comes with a built-in IP diversity switch.

The Nucomm Dropcam is a self-contained, small, ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) transmitter with assorted adapter modules. The Dropcam has an integrated battery enabling three hours of unattended transmission, which allows it to effectively capture point-of-view video for sporting events, reality television, hidden-camera applications and many other broadcast uses requiring unique and dynamic camera angles.