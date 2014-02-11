I-MOVIX to Showcase New X10 Ultra Slomo Products at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, I-MOVIX will showcase its new product line—based on the market-defining X10 ultra slow motion technology—that features modular configurability to suit any Vision Research Phantom camera.



Ideal for live sports and other TV production applications, these ultra slow motion systems offer an unprecedented combination of very high frame rates and instant replay, or continuous streaming. The entire X10 product range has been optimized for upgradeability to allow for evolving production requirements and upcoming generations of cameras. They can also be customized to meet performance and budget targets.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. I-MOVIX will be at booth C4742.