I-MOVIX launches new SprintCam HD ultra-slow-motion camera system

At the 2010 NAB Show, I-MOVIX will launch the SprintCam Vvs HD, a new ultra-slow-motion camera system.

Featuring I-MOVIX’s SprintCam technology, SprintCam Vvs HD operates at frame rates of 25fps-2500fps in full HD (up to 100 times slower than the live action) and provides instant replay at native HD resolution and image quality.

Specially designed for live broadcast use, SprintCam Vvs HD can be specified in a standard camera version or optimized for shoulder-mounted, portable shooting. Some of the new features include a dual output allowing a camera operator to shoot and record at the same time, segmented memory, a replay vary-speed function and integration of both live- and replay-view on the viewfinder.

Developed in collaboration with Vision Research, the SprintCam Vvs HD system is the latest generation of the Vision Research high-speed HD camera. It has an operational control panel providing a color matrix and control of frame rate choice and a slow motion remote allowing the user to select a video sequence and instantly replay it with an HD-SDI output for live broadcast or storage on any SDI recorder for later use.