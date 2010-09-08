IMD, Dubsat join forces to offer global media management

European media logistics specialist IMD and Australian-based media asset management and distributed advertising company Dubsat have joined forces to offer global crossmedia management and delivery services.

The new partnership provides a workflow to book, manage and quality check to ensure accurate and efficient asset delivery to local destination specifications across 90 countries, including broadcasters, outdoor display networks and online publishers. The partnership further enables IMD and Dubsat clients to access the extensive local traffic knowledge, expertise and advice available within both companies, which is crucial to managing global campaigns efficiently.

IMD operates domestic TV and radio spot delivery services in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, while Dubsat provides the same services in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.