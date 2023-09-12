IMAX to Demo Its Stream Smart Technology at IBC2023

AMSTERDAM—IMAX Corporation is reporting that it will attend IBC2023 in Amsterdam to showcase its next-generation streaming technology, Stream Smart, as part of its strategy for expanding the adoption of the global technology platform.

"We're excited to showcase our Stream Smart technology at IBC and to highlight its unique value to the largest streaming and broadcast organizations worldwide," said Vikram Arumilli, senior vice president and general manager of streaming and consumer technology at IMAX. "This technology builds on our commitment to preserving and enhancing creative intent across all screens by ensuring the premium experience expected by studios and fans, at distribution costs required by CFO's."

Arumilli at IMAX, and Abdul Rehman, chief product officer, IMAX, will take the stage for a live press conference on September 15th at 1:00 – 1 :45 PM CET at Room F004. The duo will discuss the continued evolution of streaming technologies and their applications as a value-adding addition to the direct-to-consumer streaming and broadcast industry. The Company will also host demonstrations of innovative streaming technology Stream Smart.

In 2022, IMAX acquired the two-time Emmy-winning streaming technology company SSIMWAVE to build on its IMAX 3.0 vision with the aim of pushing the boundaries of storytelling and delivering premium entertainment experiences beyond the theater and across any screen.

The technology has improved the viewer experience of more than 170 million subscribers over billions of viewing minutes to date through relationships with top streaming media and consumer electronics companies including Disney, Paramount Global, Warner Bros., Philips, and Sony, IMAX reported.

Since the acquisition, the streaming technology capabilities for media and entertainment products have expanded, including technology like Stream Smart, an enterprise software purpose-built to deliver the clearest picture for less. This product was built through a combination of groundbreaking science, state of the art engineering, trusted studio relationships and rooted in a real world at-scale Emmy-winning collaboration with Disney Streaming Services and SSIMWAVE. Stream Smart will be the centerpiece of the IMAX showcase at IBC.