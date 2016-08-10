Imagine Supplies Routers for Dega’s Rio Production Hub

THAMES DITTON, ENGLAND—Dega Broadcast Systems is helping to construct the on-site facilities for BBC’s coverage of the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and as a central point of control for the set-up Dega has chosen to gone with Imagine Communication’s Platinum IP3 router. Dega is utilizing a suite of Imagine products, the company announced in a press release, which includes converters and distribution amplifiers, about 30 frames of distribution equipment, and test and measurement equipment.

Photo credit: Imagine Communications

Using Imagine gear for its networking and infrastructure components is the same strategy that Dega used four years ago at the London Summer Games. The facilities are built at the International Broadcasting Center and are linked to studios at Copacabana.

The Platinum IP3 router helps with the complex elements of the set-up, including track-swapping and dealing with multiple audio streams in addition to the routing requirements. The router also allows for on-board processing and incorporates Platinum SX Pro multiviewers.

Dega says that is will also use the set-up for the Paralympic Games that will take place in Rio shortly after the conclusion of the Olympics.