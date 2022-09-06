Imagine Communications To Feature New GamePlan OaaS At IBC 2022

THAMES DITTON, England—Imagine Communications will showcase the latest advancements for its GamePlan yield optimizer, a cloud-based, turnkey solution dubbed GamePlan Optimization-as-a-Service (OaaS) during IBC2022 (opens in new tab), Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

GamePlan OaaS is designed to extract the highest profitability from ad placement in linear channels and enable media companies to control costs without requiring them to add specialized expertise or resources, Imagine Communications said.

Capable of integration into an existing traffic system, GamePlan OaaS enables hybrid operation with support for manual spot placement in premium inventory as well as automated placement of everything else, it said.

GamePlan OaaS satisfies the desire of broadcasters and MVPDs that wish to implement ad optimization in house but have found resource limitations and competing projects to be deterrents. The solution addresses these concerns, offering the resources and expertise to set up and perform ongoing ad optimization, the company said.

“Given our customers’ clear, dual imperatives around their linear businesses to control costs and maximize revenue, we think it’s absolutely the right time to take the value of GamePlan to the next level by providing this powerful optimization as a full white-glove service,” said Graham Heap, senior director of product for Imagine Communications.

“GamePlan OaaS lets our customers focus on doing what they do best ― curate the content and sell advertising ― while Imagine experts focus on getting the best result from the optimization engine and continuous revenue maximization as business conditions change over time,” he said.

The company is offering two levels of premium service. Its turnkey service offers Imagine-hosted and –maintained 24/7 support for the GamePlan OaaS service as well as provides data scientists to ensure optimum performance, maximizing optimization runs required to fulfill a sales operation’s campaign execution needs, it said.

The second level is available for users who wish to manage GamePlan OaaS themselves with the help of coaching from an Imagine-dedicated optimization expert to consult on setup, operation, reporting and key performance indicators (KPI) with an eye towards maximizing yield, it said.

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), GamePlan OaaS also adds other new features intended to enhance business, including AutoPilot, a one-click function that provides computer-generated optimization scenarios, and Best Result Selector (BRS), which enables different KIPIs to be weighted to specific business imperatives.

See Imagine Communications at IBC Stand 2.B49.