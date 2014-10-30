Imagine Communications Buys Into Ad Traffic

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND— The Kudelski Group announced that Imagine Communications has acquired the advertising business unit of OpenTV, Inc., a member of the Kudelski Group.



The products acquired from OpenTV include the EclipsePlus, Eclipse/xG Billing, Eclipse/xG Insights and Eclipse/xG Linear advertising traffic and billing solutions. Cable MSOs use these products to manage over 1.2 billion spots and over $3 billion of advertising revenue annually. The acquisition will expand Imagine Communications’ media software portfolio with new capabilities for consolidated billing and extended support for both impression-based and ratings-based advertising.



“This investment reinforces our media software strategy and further deepens our strong commitment to the MVPD market segment,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of Imagine Communications. “The advanced advertising management technologies we have acquired from OpenTV add new capabilities to our portfolio and complement our media, playout and networking platforms. The addition of the experienced and talented research, development and services team from OpenTV further expands our world-class engineering and support expertise to create new innovations for this growing market segment.”

