Ikegami To Unveil New IP/HFR Camera, Broadcast-Grade HD Monitor At NAB Show

MAHWAH, N.J.—Ikegami will introduce a new, affordable IP/HFR camera and show the latest versions of its broadcast-quality camera systems and monitoring equipment at the NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

While details of the new IP/HFR camera were not available, the company has released information about the latest versions of its cameras, including:

Ikegami UHK-X700 IP-capable UHD HDR HFR camera, a three 2/3-inch CMOS camera with UHD sensors and a global shutter. With full HDR and SDR support, the camera allows users to select BT.2020 or BT.709 chroma spaces. High frame rate shooting, up to 2x in UHD and 8x in HD, is available via the base station as an option. SMPTE ST 2110 support is also available via the base station as an option. UHD 12G-SDI output is available directly from the camera head. The camera comes with a B4 lens mount and optical sensitivity of F10 when operating at UHD/59.94.

Ikegami UHK-X750 full-studio version of UHK-X700, a camera offering all of the UHK-X700’s features except for those that apply to portable, shoulder-mount operation. the Ikegami UHK-X750 full studio camera features a greater design emphasis on ease of service and cool operation.

Ikegami HDK-99 3G 3-CMOS 4K-ready HDR camera, a three 2/3-inch 2.6 megapixel CMOS camera each capable of capturing full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution images at 1200% dynamic range and a sensitivity of F11 at 60 Hz combined with high signal-to-noise ratio and modulation depth. An optional license and board provide 12G-SDI outputs from the BSX-100, allowing an affordable transition from HD to UHD production. An optional MoIP board is also available to transition to ST.2110 IP. The HDK-99 provides an HLG mode conforming to the ITU-R BT.2100 international standard for high dynamic range. Wide color gamut is also supported. Up to five HDR gamma curves can be loaded into the camera for instant switchover to high dynamic range operation in different standards.

The company also will show the latest versions of its HDK-99 3G 3-CMOS 4K-ready HDR camera, HDK-73 3-CMOS HDR-ready HDTV camera, UHL-F4000 4K HDR ultra-low-light 3-CMOS camera and UHL-43 3-CMOS 4K UHD compact multi-purpose camera.

Ikegami also will introduce the ULE-315U 31-inch SD/HD/3G-SDI broadcast-grade Full-HDTV monitor.

See Ikegami at NAB Show booth C3819.