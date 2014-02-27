Ikegami to Showcase Super Hi-Vision 8K Technology at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Ikegami will host an 8K Technology Exhibit, providing an up-close look at the latest advances in Super-Hi-Vision, an extremely high-format 8K resolution format.



Ikegami will also show the HDK-97ARRI advanced broadcast production camera with digital cinema characteristics developed with ARRI. Based on ARRI’s Super 35mm CMOS sensor, the system provides cinematic qualities like shallow depth-of-focus, exceptional dynamic range, and progressive frame rates like 23.98p. Broadcast-grade distribution is enabled via fiber transmission using up to 2 km SMPTE hybrid fiber/copper camera cable.



Ikegami will also show its Unicam multi-format HD camera line—which provides 3G-SDI 1080/59.94p performance—including the HDK-97A 16-bit portable HD companion-camera supports not only 1080i/720p, but also 3G signals such as 1080/59.94p 4:2:2 and 1080/59.94i 4:4:4.



Also on display will be the HDK-97C docking style camera, which employs 2.5 mega-pixel 2/3-inch CMOS image sensors that achieve superior quality HDTV video with horizontal resolution of 1000TVL, SNR of 60dB or more, and sensitivity of F11. Other Unicam products to be displayed include the HDK-95C HD and the affordable HDK-55 portable digital cameras.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Ikegami will be in booth C7725.